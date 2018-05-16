Teladoc (TDOC) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $49.45

Shares of Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.45 and last traded at $48.30, with a volume of 18511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum set a $39.00 price objective on Teladoc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Teladoc to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Teladoc in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank cut Teladoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $89.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.77 million. Teladoc had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. analysts forecast that Teladoc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 27,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $1,073,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 27,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $1,184,194.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,954 shares of company stock valued at $18,737,432 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,971,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,252,000 after purchasing an additional 342,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,678,836 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,559,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,472,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $155,871,000 after purchasing an additional 607,002 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,449,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,358,000 after purchasing an additional 343,070 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,938,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

