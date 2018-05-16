Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.54 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teekay Lng Partners opened at $17.65 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teekay Lng Partners has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. Teekay Lng Partners’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

TGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teekay Lng Partners from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Teekay Lng Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on Teekay Lng Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teekay Lng Partners from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

