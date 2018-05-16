Tecnoglass (TGLS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TGLS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Tecnoglass opened at $8.65 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $311.35 million, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.64. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.18 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.82%. research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tecnoglass stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of Tecnoglass worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. It offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

