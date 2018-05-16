Teck Resources (TECK) Holdings Boosted by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,669,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,606,000 after purchasing an additional 189,403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,200,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,090,000 after acquiring an additional 29,715 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,608,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,424,000 after acquiring an additional 378,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,600,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,035,000 after acquiring an additional 393,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,484,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,658,000 after acquiring an additional 464,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

TECK stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America set a $36.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Macquarie downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.05.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

