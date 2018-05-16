TechnipFMC (FTI) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st.
TechnipFMC has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TechnipFMC to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.
FTI opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.82.
In related news, Director Richard A. Pattarozzi sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $570,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,312.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard G. Alabaster sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $360,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,380.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,150 shares of company stock worth $1,429,809 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FTI. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $38.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DNB Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
