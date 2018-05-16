TechnipFMC (FTI) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st.

TechnipFMC has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TechnipFMC to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Pattarozzi sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $570,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,312.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard G. Alabaster sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $360,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,380.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,150 shares of company stock worth $1,429,809 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTI. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $38.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DNB Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.