Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Has $6.11 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,075 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned about 0.13% of Brixmor Property Group worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 52,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 213,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter.

Brixmor Property Group opened at $14.11 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.39. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $317.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, Director John Schreiber bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $146,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $168,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,825.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,750 shares of company stock worth $443,140. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 target price on Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, a real estate investment trust (REIT), is a leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air shopping centers. The Company's more than 475 retail centers comprise 83 million square feet in established trade areas across the nation and are supported by a diverse mix of highly productive non-discretionary and value-oriented retailers, as well as consumer-oriented service providers.

