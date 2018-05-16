Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Buys Shares of 255,380 Omega Healthcare (OHI)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 255,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned 0.13% of Omega Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. Omega Healthcare has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $28.56.

Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.60 million. Omega Healthcare had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 8.94%. Omega Healthcare’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Omega Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OHI. Jefferies Group upgraded Omega Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Omega Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

