Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Acquires 114,966 Shares of Colony NorthStar (CLNS)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its holdings in shares of Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114,966 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned about 0.13% of Colony NorthStar worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colony NorthStar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,337,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,136,000 after acquiring an additional 134,377 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colony NorthStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colony NorthStar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,703,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 71,351 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Colony NorthStar by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,098,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 132,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Colony NorthStar by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 487,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CLNS shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $17.25) on shares of Colony NorthStar in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Colony NorthStar from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony NorthStar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony NorthStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Colony NorthStar in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Colony NorthStar stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Colony NorthStar has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.25). Colony NorthStar had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $666.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Colony NorthStar will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th.

In related news, Director John Steffens bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,438.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Colony NorthStar Company Profile

Colony NorthStar, Inc (NYSE:CLNS) is a leading global real estate and investment management firm. The Company resulted from the January 2017 merger between Colony Capital, Inc, NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc and NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. The Company has significant property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, other equity and debt investments and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

