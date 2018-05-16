Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $57.09 Million Stake in Anthem (ANTM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,165 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Anthem worth $57,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 884.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem traded up $1.58, hitting $232.45, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 6,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,119. Anthem has a 12 month low of $230.75 and a 12 month high of $232.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $22.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Wells Fargo upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $332.00 price target on shares of Anthem and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $247.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 20,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.23, for a total transaction of $4,688,899.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $13,334,666.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,159.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,264 shares of company stock valued at $30,563,060 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

