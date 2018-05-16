Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $33.42 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) by 220.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,155 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,922 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.16% of Citizens Financial Group worth $33,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $52.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Citizens Financial Group traded down $0.22, reaching $42.50, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 23,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,987. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.