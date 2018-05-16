Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in DXC Technology (DXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,535 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.16% of DXC Technology worth $45,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 17,266.7% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 202,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 86,184 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 180,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 77,075 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology traded up $0.49, hitting $101.36, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 2,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $100.72 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 27th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other DXC Technology news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Lawrie sold 9,900 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,013,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 638,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,361,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,067. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.72.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

