TD Securities Lowers TMAC Resources (TMR) Price Target to C$12.50

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its target price lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 99.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMR. Desjardins cut TMAC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.71.

Shares of TSE:TMR opened at C$6.28 on Monday. TMAC Resources has a 1-year low of C$6.10 and a 1-year high of C$16.90.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$33.00 million for the quarter. TMAC Resources had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 44.33%.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

