TD Securities Lowers New Flyer Industries (NFI) Price Target to C$66.00

New Flyer Industries (TSE:NFI) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NFI. National Bank Financial upped their target price on New Flyer Industries from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on New Flyer Industries from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on New Flyer Industries from C$57.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on New Flyer Industries from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.00.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$53.37 on Monday. New Flyer Industries has a twelve month low of C$47.32 and a twelve month high of C$61.25.

New Flyer Industries (TSE:NFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported C$1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.67. The business had revenue of C$831.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$814.00 million.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.53, for a total transaction of C$93,648.00. Also, Director Adam L. Gray sold 138,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.42, for a total value of C$8,075,338.18. Insiders have sold a total of 139,854 shares of company stock worth $8,170,449 over the last quarter.

New Flyer Industries Company Profile

New Flyer Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations.

