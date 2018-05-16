Taylor Wimpey (TW) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TW. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.98) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 194 ($2.63) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, April 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.85) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 208 ($2.82) to GBX 202 ($2.74) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 210.86 ($2.86).

Shares of Taylor Wimpey opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.72) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 173 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 211.90 ($2.87).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $2.44.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

