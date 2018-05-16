Taylor Morrison (TMHC) & Meritage Homes (MTH) Head-To-Head Review

Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) and Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Taylor Morrison has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Homes has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Taylor Morrison and Meritage Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Morrison $3.89 billion 0.61 $91.21 million $1.98 10.67 Meritage Homes $3.23 billion 0.53 $143.25 million $3.88 10.82

Meritage Homes has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taylor Morrison. Taylor Morrison is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meritage Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Taylor Morrison and Meritage Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Morrison 0 3 6 0 2.67 Meritage Homes 0 5 6 0 2.55

Taylor Morrison currently has a consensus target price of $28.86, indicating a potential upside of 36.57%. Meritage Homes has a consensus target price of $51.70, indicating a potential upside of 23.10%. Given Taylor Morrison’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taylor Morrison is more favorable than Meritage Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Morrison and Meritage Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Morrison 3.24% 7.23% 3.88% Meritage Homes 4.96% 11.76% 5.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Taylor Morrison shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Meritage Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Taylor Morrison shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Meritage Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meritage Homes beats Taylor Morrison on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taylor Morrison Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas. The company also offers mortgage and title services, as well as financial services. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name. The company also provides warranty and customer services; and insurance and closing/settlement services for its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

