Taylor Morrison (TMHC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TMHC. JMP Securities raised shares of Taylor Morrison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Taylor Morrison opened at $21.13 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Taylor Morrison has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Taylor Morrison had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $752.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $138,738.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,906.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,187,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,164,000 after buying an additional 3,289,728 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,502,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,121,000 after buying an additional 3,162,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,638,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,042,000 after buying an additional 2,740,201 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,315,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,911,000 after buying an additional 1,595,704 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,847,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,421,000 after buying an additional 1,415,180 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

