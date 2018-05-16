Tandem Group (TND) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.75

Tandem Group (LON:TND) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This is an increase from Tandem Group’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:TND opened at GBX 144.85 ($1.96) on Wednesday. Tandem Group has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 165 ($2.24).

Tandem Group (LON:TND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 11th. The company reported GBX 35 ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Tandem Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.11%.

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sports, Leisure and Toys; and Bicycles and Mobility. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, CBR, Claud Butler, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Scorpion, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brand names; fishing products under the Carpzone brand name; football training products under the Kickmaster brand name; and golf products under the Ben Sayers, Bioflow, and Pro Rider brand names.

