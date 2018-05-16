Tandem Group (TND) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.75

Tandem Group (LON:TND) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This is an increase from Tandem Group’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:TND opened at GBX 144.85 ($1.96) on Wednesday. Tandem Group has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 165 ($2.24).

Tandem Group (LON:TND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 11th. The company reported GBX 35 ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Tandem Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.11%.

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sports, Leisure and Toys; and Bicycles and Mobility. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, CBR, Claud Butler, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Scorpion, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brand names; fishing products under the Carpzone brand name; football training products under the Kickmaster brand name; and golf products under the Ben Sayers, Bioflow, and Pro Rider brand names.

