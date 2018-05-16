Talend (TLND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) will report $49.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.04 million to $49.31 million. Talend reported sales of $35.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $203.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.10 million to $204.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $260.48 million per share, with estimates ranging from $252.90 million to $271.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Talend.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 285.02% and a negative net margin of 20.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLND shares. JPMorgan Chase lowered Talend from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.77 and a beta of 0.23. Talend has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Talend by 218.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talend by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 451,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Talend by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 25,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Talend by 14,183.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,993,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.