Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Take Two is benefiting from higher digital revenues and portfolio strength. Moreover, management expects Social Point to contribute 5% of the net bookings in the current fiscal. The company’s attempts to strengthen its presence in the lucrative e-sports market look prudent. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Notably, shares have vastly outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the hit-driven and competitive nature of the video game industry begets caution. The continuous delay in the launch of the much awaited Red Dead Redemption 2 is a concern. Further, higher acquisition costs as well as growing popularity of Epic Games’ Fortnite remain overhang.”

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Take-Two Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Wedbush raised Take-Two Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Take-Two Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Take-Two Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.90. The company had a trading volume of 55,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,567. Take-Two Interactive has a twelve month low of $112.88 and a twelve month high of $114.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Take-Two Interactive news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $46,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 12,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $1,152,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,559 shares of company stock valued at $47,115,477. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive by 143.6% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Take-Two Interactive by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

