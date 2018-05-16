Taglich Brothers Weighs in on Integrity Gaming’s Q1 2019 Earnings (IGAMF)

Integrity Gaming (OTCMKTS:IGAMF) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Integrity Gaming in a research note issued on Thursday, May 10th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Integrity Gaming’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Integrity Gaming (OTCMKTS:IGAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. Integrity Gaming had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a negative return on equity of 165.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Integrity Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th.

Integrity Gaming opened at $0.24 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $8.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. Integrity Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

Integrity Gaming Corp. operates slot routes in the United States. The company operates slot routes with approximately 2,600 gaming machines across casinos in Oklahoma and Texas. It also offers gaming equipment, such as slot machines and electronic table games, as well as project financing to owners, operators, and managers of casinos and other regulated gaming venues; and works with casinos, new casino developments, and gaming machine suppliers.

