Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Receives $21.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 20th.

Shares of SYRS opened at $12.54 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,652,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,008 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,414,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 45,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 354,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

