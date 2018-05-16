Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Receives $21.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.13.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 20th.
Shares of SYRS opened at $12.54 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $12.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,652,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,008 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,414,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 45,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 354,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.
