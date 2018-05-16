Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%. The company had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter.

Shares of SYPR remained flat at $$1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,514. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

