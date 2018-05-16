Synovus (SNV) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $54.51

Synovus (NYSE:SNV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.51 and last traded at $54.41, with a volume of 19353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Synovus in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Synovus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synovus in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Synovus from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synovus from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Synovus (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. Synovus had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Synovus will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Synovus announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Synovus by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,470,000 after acquiring an additional 291,904 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Synovus by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Synovus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Synovus by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Synovus during the 4th quarter worth $1,443,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

