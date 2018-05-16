Synovus Financial Corp Sells 95,693 Shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (BBRG)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:BBRG) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 95,693 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 1.61% of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bravo Brio Restaurant Group alerts:

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group opened at $4.05 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.68. Bravo Brio Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:BBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.12 million for the quarter. Bravo Brio Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Bravo Brio Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Company Profile

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc owns and operates Italian restaurants in the United States. It operates full-service Italian restaurants under the BRAVO! Cucina Italiana brand name; Italian chophouse restaurants under the BRIO Tuscan Grille brand name; and full-service American-French bistro restaurant under the Bon Vie brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Brio Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.