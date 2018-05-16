Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in Hexcel (HXL)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 61,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 62,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 9,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $608,097.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,522.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HXL opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $69.65 and a 52 week high of $70.16. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.