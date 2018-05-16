Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.29 Million Position in Aetna (AET)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Aetna (NYSE:AET) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Aetna were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Aetna by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Aetna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aetna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Aetna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aetna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Aetna alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AET shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Shares of Aetna opened at $177.10 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aetna has a 52 week low of $176.71 and a 52 week high of $177.80.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.22. Aetna had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Aetna will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aetna (NYSE:AET).

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.