Synopsys (SNPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Synopsys has set its Q2 guidance at $1.06-1.10 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $3.67-3.74 EPS.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.43 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synopsys to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Synopsys opened at $88.66 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 100.75, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $89.37.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,609 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $305,934.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,737,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,700 shares of company stock worth $2,119,410 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

