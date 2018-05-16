Synergy Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (SNRG)

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Synergy has a total market cap of $471,483.00 and approximately $413.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synergy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001571 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Synergy has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.06 or 0.04934130 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030821 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001559 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015300 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Pure (PURE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010111 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Synergy Coin Profile

Synergy is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 26th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 3,656,832 coins. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin . The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synergy’s official website is www.synergycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Buying and Selling Synergy

Synergy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synergy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

