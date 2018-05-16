Swisscoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SIC)

Swisscoin (CURRENCY:SIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Swisscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Swisscoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $3,145.00 worth of Swisscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swisscoin has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004054 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000805 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00748396 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00055113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00146886 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089715 BTC.

Swisscoin Coin Profile

Swisscoin’s total supply is 10,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Swisscoin is swisscoin.eu

Swisscoin Coin Trading

Swisscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swisscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swisscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swisscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

