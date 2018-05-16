Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $44,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 438.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after purchasing an additional 607,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 430,934 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $19,511,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 159,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 118,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,780,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,846,000 after purchasing an additional 111,482 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $117.22 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $117.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.86 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VAR. TheStreet raised Varian Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

In other news, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 699 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $82,621.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,001. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 6,442 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.67, for a total value of $777,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,867 shares of company stock worth $5,744,245 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.