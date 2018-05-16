Surge Energy (SGY) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25. The stock traded as high as C$2.63 and last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 386455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGY. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. GMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Paul Colborne acquired 25,000 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 88,061 shares of company stock valued at $175,068.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$68.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.60 million. Surge Energy had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.

