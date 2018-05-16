Surge Energy (SGY) PT Raised to C$3.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. GMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Surge Energy stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.64. 503,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,062. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$2.62.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$68.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.60 million. Surge Energy had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%.

In related news, Director Paul Colborne bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Insiders purchased a total of 88,061 shares of company stock valued at $175,068 in the last quarter.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.

