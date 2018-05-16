Supremex (SXP) Director Robert Bruce Johnston Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Supremex (TSE:SXP) Director Robert Bruce Johnston purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,950.00.

Shares of SXP stock opened at C$3.73 on Wednesday. Supremex has a 52 week low of C$3.62 and a 52 week high of C$4.93.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$48.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.10 million. Supremex had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 4.58%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th.

Separately, Beacon Securities cut Supremex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

Supremex Inc manufactures and sells envelopes, and packaging and specialty products in North America. It offers translucent, custom, stock, digital window, EnviroSafe, and self-seal envelopes. The company also provides packaging products, such as auto boxes, Tear Resistant Xtreme-Lite mailers, board mailers, poly mailers, and Enviro-logiX bubble and flat mailers, as well as Conformer corrugate mailers, presentation folders, heavy duty mailers, and paperboard mailers.

