Support.com (SPRT) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,266 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned about 0.54% of Support.com worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Support.com by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPRT opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Support.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 million, a PE ratio of 145.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Support.com had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Support.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc provides cloud-based software and services primarily in North America. The company offers turnkey, outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its technology support services programs include computer and mobile device set-up, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support for both the consumer and small and medium business markets.

