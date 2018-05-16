Superior Industries International (SUP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In first-quarter 2018, Superior Industries’ reported adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. During the quarter, revenues also beat estimate. For 2018, the company provided solid outlook, reflecting stable North American light truck and vehicle production and moderate production growth in Europe. Superior Industries’ acquisition of UNIWHEELS has aided it to diversify its OEM customers and expand its presence in Europe. Also, the company undertakes different strategies to reduce costs and enhance its global competitive position. It plans to reduce costs through better operational and procurement practices.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research set a $27.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Industries International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Superior Industries International traded up $0.30, reaching $17.30, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,913. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Superior Industries International will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shawn Pallagi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,553.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 39,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

