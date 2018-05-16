Super Micro Computer (SMCI) versus Omnicell Technologies (OMCL) Financial Review

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) and Omnicell Technologies (NASDAQ:OMCL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Super Micro Computer and Omnicell Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Micro Computer $2.53 billion 0.46 $69.32 million $1.34 17.72 Omnicell Technologies $716.16 million 2.53 $20.60 million $0.18 258.89

Super Micro Computer has higher revenue and earnings than Omnicell Technologies. Super Micro Computer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omnicell Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Super Micro Computer and Omnicell Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Micro Computer N/A N/A N/A Omnicell Technologies 4.55% 4.11% 2.15%

Volatility and Risk

Super Micro Computer has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnicell Technologies has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Super Micro Computer and Omnicell Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Micro Computer 0 6 1 0 2.14 Omnicell Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.30%. Omnicell Technologies has a consensus target price of $56.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.60%. Given Omnicell Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omnicell Technologies is more favorable than Super Micro Computer.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Omnicell Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Omnicell Technologies beats Super Micro Computer on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services. The company also provides a range of application optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade server systems; and server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, and chassis and power supplies, as well as other system accessories, including microprocessors, and memory and disc drives. In addition, it provides customer support services and hardware enhanced services. The company offers its products to data center, cloud computing, enterprise IT, big data, high performance computing, and Internet of Things/embedded markets. It sells its server systems, and server subsystems and accessories through direct sales force, as well as through distributors that comprise value added resellers and system integrators, and OEMs. The company has operations primarily in San Jose, California; the Netherlands; Taiwan; China; and Japan. Super Micro Computer, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Omnicell Technologies

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications. The company also provides XR2 Central Pharmacy System, a hospital pharmacy robotics system; Central and Satellite Pharmacy Manager, an automated pharmacy storage and retrieval system; Controlled Substance Management, a controlled substance inventory management system; OmniLinkRx, a prescription routing system; and WorkflowRx, an automated pharmacy storage, retrieval, and packaging system. In addition, it offers Omnicell Supply Management System, an automated dispensing system; Omnicell Tissue Center, which manages the chain of custody for bone and tissue specimens; OptiFlex MS that manages medical and surgical supplies; OptiFlex SS, a module for the perioperative areas; and OptiFlex CL, a module for the cardiac catheterization lab and other procedure areas. Further, the company provides IV Solutions; enterprise analytics and solutions; Omnicell Interface Software; Mach4 Pharma Systems Medimat, a robotic dispensing system; Omnicell SupplyX subscription software; RFID solutions; and consumable medication blister cards, packaging equipment, and ancillary products and services to institutional pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Omnicell Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Omnicell, Inc. in 2001. Omnicell, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

