Suntrust Banks Inc. Sells 305,436 Shares of Verizon Communications (VZ)

Suntrust Banks Inc. cut its position in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,112,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 305,436 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of Suntrust Banks Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $111,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,252.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,986,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $422,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,749,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,580,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,544 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7,639.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,877,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $191,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,904,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,074,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,579,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $870,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications opened at $47.79 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $200.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 24.37%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $97,594.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,060 shares in the company, valued at $794,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

