Sundar Pichai Sells 4,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.94, for a total value of $4,311,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,841.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.83, for a total value of $4,115,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.67, for a total value of $4,310,680.00.

On Wednesday, April 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $993.80, for a total value of $3,975,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,092.73, for a total value of $4,370,920.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.48, for a total value of $4,357,920.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,106.68, for a total value of $4,426,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,081.77. 989,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,891. The company has a market cap of $764.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,076.38 and a 52 week high of $1,088.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $31.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 EPS.

Alphabet announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,173,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,985,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morningstar reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,040.56 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

