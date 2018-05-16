Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,279 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $16,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 37,272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 211.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 526,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 357,669 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $168,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,825.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Schreiber purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $443,140. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

NYSE BRX opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $317.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, a real estate investment trust (REIT), is a leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air shopping centers. The Company's more than 475 retail centers comprise 83 million square feet in established trade areas across the nation and are supported by a diverse mix of highly productive non-discretionary and value-oriented retailers, as well as consumer-oriented service providers.

