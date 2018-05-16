Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 25,100 Shares of 58.com (WUBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $17,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the first quarter worth $736,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in 58.com during the first quarter valued at $687,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in 58.com by 453.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71,843 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 58.com during the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 58.com during the fourth quarter valued at $4,820,000. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on WUBA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 58.com from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 58.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

WUBA stock opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 2.02. 58.com has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $423.11 million during the quarter. 58.com had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 12.84%. analysts anticipate that 58.com will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

