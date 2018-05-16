Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $18.65 Million Stake in People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 999,351 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in People's United Financial were worth $18,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of People's United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of People's United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of People's United Financial by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of People's United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of People's United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Galan G. Daukas sold 5,612 shares of People's United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $109,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara M. Longobardi sold 73,324 shares of People's United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,344,028.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,843.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of People's United Financial in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People's United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on People's United Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $21.00 target price on People's United Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

PBCT opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. People's United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $18.92.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.69 million. People's United Financial had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. research analysts expect that People's United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from People's United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. People's United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company of People’s United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

