Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Buys 252 Shares of Nvidia (NVDA)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Nvidia were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Nvidia during the 4th quarter valued at $5,200,218,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nvidia by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,711,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $396,464,000 after acquiring an additional 844,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nvidia by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,194,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,389,500,000 after acquiring an additional 512,166 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in Nvidia by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,028,663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $199,046,000 after acquiring an additional 428,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Nvidia by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 984,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $227,994,000 after acquiring an additional 368,429 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of Nvidia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $1,134,772.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,162.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 40,359 shares of Nvidia stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.67, for a total value of $9,914,995.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,652 shares of company stock worth $18,747,398 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $245.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.52. Nvidia has a 52-week low of $241.50 and a 52-week high of $253.68.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Nvidia had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. research analysts expect that Nvidia will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. Nvidia’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Vetr raised Nvidia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $270.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nvidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs downgraded Nvidia from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised Nvidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Nvidia from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

