Successful Portfolios LLC Buys Shares of 6,463 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE)

Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,887,000 after acquiring an additional 62,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 101,278 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 26,814 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 232,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 46,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 160,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Frank Wilcox sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $453,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozzie A. Schindler sold 34,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,141,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,426. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Insurance opened at $34.30 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $201.31 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

UVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price target on Universal Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

