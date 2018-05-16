Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires 8,014 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 103.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,460,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,414 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,803,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,015,000 after purchasing an additional 916,741 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,678,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,605,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,636,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,170,000 after acquiring an additional 61,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,423,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF opened at $64.85 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $64.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.