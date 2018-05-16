Strattec Security Co. (STRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

Shares of Strattec Security traded down $0.20, reaching $33.80, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 11,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

