Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,429,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.76 and a 52-week high of $47.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a $0.1151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

