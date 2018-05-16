Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,045 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 16,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,473,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $383,832,000 after buying an additional 60,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The energy producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Macquarie downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.42 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $1,474,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $243,583.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,289 shares of company stock valued at $16,975,668 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

