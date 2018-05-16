Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $646,000 in AstraZeneca (AZN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,917,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,531,000 after acquiring an additional 315,759 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,646,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 64,715 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,479,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Jefferies Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.43 to $36.70 in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.12.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $36.37.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.