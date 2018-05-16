STRAKS Price Hits $0.80 on Major Exchanges (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00009627 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $37,728.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STRAKS has traded 53.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,299.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $697.13 or 0.08409840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,275.21 or 0.15383600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.01666510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.77 or 0.02373780 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00211757 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.86 or 0.04353230 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00680358 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000658 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 43,527,340 coins and its circulating supply is 4,138,410 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

