Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in ExxonMobil (XOM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,817,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,994,000 after purchasing an additional 95,071 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 110,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 67,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $344.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. ExxonMobil has a 1 year low of $81.40 and a 1 year high of $82.02.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $68.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from ExxonMobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. ExxonMobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Vetr cut ExxonMobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.14 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExxonMobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.66.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

